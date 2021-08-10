Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 59,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

