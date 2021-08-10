Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $22,038,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

