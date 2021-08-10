Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $13,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 65.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 75,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 95.4% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VIACA stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

