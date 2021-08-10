Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 12,958 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $847.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

