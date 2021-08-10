PancakeSwap Price Hits $18.91 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $387.12 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $18.91 or 0.00041515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 207,620,185 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.