Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Paramount Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

