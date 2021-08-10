Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.11. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH remained flat at $$25.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of -841.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

