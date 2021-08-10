Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.01 on Monday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

