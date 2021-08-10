Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PSN. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSN stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parsons by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parsons by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

