Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Patrick Industries worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

PATK opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

