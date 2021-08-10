Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 25.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 8.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 221,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

