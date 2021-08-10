Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $115.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

