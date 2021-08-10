PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PC Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

