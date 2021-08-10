Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s share price fell 9.5% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Pediapharm traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.21. 102,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 62,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bloom Burton lowered Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$80.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.