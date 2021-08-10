Pendle Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Pendle has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $298,323.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00812130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

