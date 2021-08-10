Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $23.89 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

