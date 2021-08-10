Penn National Gaming, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.