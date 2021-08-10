Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $587.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

