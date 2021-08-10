Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.79. 8,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 448,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PVAC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

