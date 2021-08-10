Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

