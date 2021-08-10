Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.