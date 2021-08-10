Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

