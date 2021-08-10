Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

