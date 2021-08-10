Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

