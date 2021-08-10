Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 330.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

