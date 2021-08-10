Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.