Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,106 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 117,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,597,159.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

