Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,506. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

