Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 66,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.