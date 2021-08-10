Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.