Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 77.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $278.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,523.23 or 1.00119181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.08 or 0.01049245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00348827 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00388653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,836,200 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

