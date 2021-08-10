PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,952.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $42,952.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00860379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00108047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041186 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

