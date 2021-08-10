Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

