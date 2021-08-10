Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $362,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.