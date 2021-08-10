Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

