Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham Sells 963 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad R. Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95.

PIPR opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

