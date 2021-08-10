Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $417,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 207.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $139.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

