Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

