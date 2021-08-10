Piper Sandler Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $560.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $506.15 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.