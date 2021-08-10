Piper Sandler Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $40.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,035 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.