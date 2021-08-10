Piper Sandler Trims Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price to $90.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

KROS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,694,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

