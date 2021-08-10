Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.92 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

