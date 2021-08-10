Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

PLNT opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

