Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.26, but opened at $71.57. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 10,154 shares traded.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $9,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

