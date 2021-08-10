PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,215 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 4,861,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

