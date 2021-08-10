PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 81,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.