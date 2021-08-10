PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 852 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NBR traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 81,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

