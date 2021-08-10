PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $200,000 Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 507,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

