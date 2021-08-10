PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $234,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of KVH Industries worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,453.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,027 shares of company stock worth $608,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 50,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $202.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

