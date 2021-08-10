PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $234,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of KVH Industries worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 519.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,835.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,027 shares of company stock worth $608,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

